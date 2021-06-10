Ellen P. Servetnick, Strategic Education Office Team Lead of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, recognized Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning, for her coordination of the Calvert County Public Schools Artificial Intelligence Primer eBook Program and This Girl STEAMs™. Twenty-five high school students participated in the activity that was designed to teach about artificial intelligence and pique their interest in the STEAM field.

Ellen P. Servetnick (left), Strategic Education Office Team Lead of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, recognized Dr. Crystal Ricks (right), Coordinator of Advanced Learning, for her coordination of the Calvert County Public Schools Artificial Intelligence Primer eBook Program and This Girl STEAMs™.

Both the Artificial Intelligence Primer eBook Program and This Girl STEAMs™ served as a virtual after-school program for gifted or high-achieving students and were sponsored by the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Strategic Education Office (SEO). The Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) cosponsored This Girl STEAMs™.

These unique opportunities gave students a chance to explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) through hands-on projects, while working alongside STEAM professionals! Learning amongst their peers, students challenged their creativity and critical thinking skills. The programs were made possible by funding provided to NAWCAD by the Office of Naval Research.

