LA PLATA, Md. (June 10, 2021) – UM Charles Regional Medical Center today announced that Noel G. Janolino, MPH, MT, has been named the hospital’s new director of laboratory services.

Janolino has over 20 years of experience in hospital laboratory work beginning as a lab technologist. He has steadily risen in his career managing different lab operations, and at UM Charles Regional in La Plata, he will lead a staff of 40 lab employees that keep accurate testing and documentation going 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the hospital’s patients.

“I’m looking forward to working with my team,” Janolino said. “The laboratory staff is filled with fantastic individuals who are eager to accomplish great things.”

After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology in 2000 from Old Dominion University, Janolino joined the staff of Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, as a medical technologist. While there, he earned a Master of Public Health degree in 2004 from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Janolino served in multiple positions at Sentara Laboratory Services in Norfolk, Virginia, including as a senior laboratory technologist, transfusion services manager, and interim laboratory manager. While there he completed the Sentara Director Advance Program and led the restructuring of a contract to support new automation at 10 hospital labs, saving the company $767,000 annually. At Sentara, he also was recognized for his leadership in improving clinical outcomes for patients in his area of responsibilities.

Janolino also served as laboratory operations manager at Kaiser Permanente where he was responsible for lab operations at three facilities.

“I chose clinical lab science because I wanted to be a contributor to the treatment and diagnosis of our patients,” Janolino said. “Not only do clinical lab scientists contribute to patient care, but there are opportunities for professional growth and development.”

William Grimes, UM Charles Regional’s vice president of ancillary services, said he was excited to have Janolino as the hospital’s new lab director, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the importance and dedication of the lab team to hospital operations.

“Noel is a great fit for this department, and we believe he has the skills, experience, and motivation to lead and further develop this dedicated team of professionals,” Grimes said.

Like this: Like Loading...