Is a well-done steak on a first date a dealbreaker? Sure is, say over half of all Marylanders.

In a recent survey of 2,000 respondents, 59% of respondents in The Old Line State claim they wouldn’t date someone who liked their steak prepared in a different way than they did (compared to a national average of 56%).

The survey also found 50% of respondents judge everyone for their steak choices, not just potential romantic partners.

Others said (53%) they’ll eat whatever is put in front of them regardless of how it’s cooked

In fact, almost 2 in 3 (62%) respondents insist on manning the grill themselves at barbecues and other friendly gatherings, as well as 2 in 3 (68%) men compared to 56% of all women.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of JBS USA, the survey also found that 26% repurpose their leftovers into an entirely new dish, rather than putting in a sandwich (27%) or simply reheating it to eat as is (24%).

Respondents said that they eat steak five times per month on average, in fact they consume 12,88 oz of it per month too!

The survey also revealed that one out of five say they’ve never actually prepared one on their own before.

When asked to name their favorite type of cuisine, respondents most commonly cited Mexican, Italian, and Chinese.

But surprisingly, the panel’s favorite beef dishes in the country don’t come from any of those traditions.

Instead, the list was topped by a three-way tie between Korean Bulgogi (32%), Russian stroganoff (32%) and Philly Cheesesteaks (32%).

TOP 5 FAVORITE BEEF DISHES

Bulgogi (32%) Beef stroganoff (32%) Cheesesteak (32%) Chicken-fried/country-fried steak (28%) Kebabs (23%)

TOP 5 STEAK SAUCES

Barbecue (34%) Brown or compound butter (31%) Brown sauce (i.e., A1) (31%) Gravy (26%) Chimichurri (24%)

“While food can look very different across cultures, it is actually more universal than people realize,” said Trevlyn Trevino Carson, Marketing Manager at JBS Foods. “Dishes that are prepared and served in different ways all start with the same basic ingredients, from beef to veggies and even noodles. Each culture puts its own unique spin on these common ingredients.”

