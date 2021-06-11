LEONARDTOWN, MD – A $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program has been launched by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

More than 2.3 million households in the United States have enrolled, including more than 46,000 households in Maryland. St. Mary’s County residents can enroll in the program by choosing their internet service provider on the Emergency Broadband Benefit Providers web page located at https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers#Maryland. Approved Cable Franchise providers operating within St. Mary’s County include: Atlantic Broadband and Comcast.

Additionally, online applications can be filed at GetEmergencyBroadband.org . Or, by telephone, call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with proof of eligibility to: Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742

For additional information on St. Mary’s County Broadband efforts, visit the county website www.stmarysmd.com\broadband.

Like this: Like Loading...