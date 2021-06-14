Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on local musician and event organizer Sheila Klotz!

We selected Sheila as she has BIG, and we mean REALLY big plans for Southern Maryland! A brand NEW and very exciting event, the first of its kind in our area, has recently been announced by Ms. Klotz.

The week-long Mid-Atlantic Drumset Camp will be held from July 25th thru July 30th, 2021 – be sure to sign up soon as spaces are limited! This is the one chance in a lifetime to spend a whole week with an amazing group of talented and renowned drum instructors from across the country.

One of Sheila’s greatest passions has always been sharing her love of drumming with others. She has hosted many single day as well as two to three day weekend drum clinics as the main instructor and also with guest artists teaching students anywhere from basic to advanced drum skills and techniques. The only “requirement” ever present in her workshops and classes has been to have fun in the learning process!

Sheila has long envisioned taking her smaller clinics to a whole new level – a dream of an immersive Drum Clinic experience, led by both local and international top-notch instructors. Through much hard work, extensive planning, and sheer determination Sheila is bringing her vision to life and opening the doors wide to whole new opportunities and experiences for drum students ages 12 to 21!

No need to fly all the way to the west coast, travel the New Jersey turnpikes, trek up to Boston, or brave the traffic in New York City – Sheila is bringing top-notch talent HERE to St. Mary’s County for an all-inclusive six-day event!



















Students will have the option to sign up as “Commuters” who spend the day or as “Overnighters” for the complete package deal. Both options include invaluable instruction time with some of the best of the best in the drumming world, full use of all instruments, home-cooked and delicious meals, snacks, beverages, and really awesome swag bundles.

Also available during break times will be use of a lifeguard attended pool and outdoor facilities including a campfire site, basketball and volleyball courts, and a pier – all encompassed in a beautiful setting with waterfront views at the Camp Maria Retreat Center located in Leonardtown, Maryland!

Sheila meticulously designed the instructional format to be individually structured to each student’s skill level with multiple drumsets to be arranged for group and individual learning, practice, and jam sessions. Students will have a unique opportunity to try out an extensive selection of many different set-ups and types of instruments. Extra sanitation/ cleaning practices will be in place at all drum stations and also throughout the setting as a whole.

To ensure young drummers progress at their preferred pace, students will be offered extra individual guidance from the guest artists during camp breaks and free time. All artists/instructors are professional drummers specializing in genres such as Speed, Latin, Jazz, Creative Fills, Chops & Shed, Polyrhythms, Rudiments and much more. See links of interests below to learn more about the instructors including their bios, styles and specialties.

Backing up to Sheila’s love of drumming, this article would not be complete without a bit more mentioned about our fabulous percussionist. Klotz’s musical career started at just 10 years old when she picked up a pair of drumsticks, and she has yet to set them down since!

Following many years as a drummer at multiple levels of school and college, Sheila joined the military as a professional musician. Under Sheila’s guidance (and well before COVID-19), the 257th Army National Guard Band traveled the world and played to audiences numbering in the tens of thousands. Her revived concert model is still currently in use today by U.S. military bands worldwide.

Sheila’s time in the military afforded her countless performance, conducting, teaching and lecture opportunities throughout the nation and also abroad. Presently, Mrs. Klotz leads a diverse Drumming collective in St. Mary’s County, performing at community events and working with several different groups to grow an invigorating drumming and musical presence in southern Maryland.

In 2020 Sheila was recognized as the Hit Like a Girl International DrumSet Champion. She is a WFLIII Drums Educator Clinician/ retired Army Band Commander and has taught classes and hosted workshops through the College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland (in collaboration with Dance lessons/ Donna Jordan), and hosts the First Friday Drum Circles and Drumline Events in collaboration with St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the Town of Leonardtown.

To learn more about our featured artist visit:

SoMar Drummers (@SoMar Drummers) on Facebook

SoMarDrummers (@somardrummers1) on Instagram

Email: somardrummers@gmail.com

Additional links of interest/ instructors for the Mid-Atlantic Drum Set Camp:

Alton Clark (Virginia): https://altonjclark.com

Alex Cohen (New York City, NY): YouTube – Alex Cohen

Sheila Klotz (Southern Maryland): YouTube – Sheila Klotz

Penny Larson (Boston, MA): www.PennyLarson.com

Sherrie Maricle (Philadelphia, PA): https://sherriemaricle.com

Juan Carlos Mendoza (New Jersey): www.carlitomendoza.com

Somdahi (California) – DrumTraxApp: https://drumtraxapp.com

Details and registration info re: the Mid-Atlantic Drumset Camp are available on the SoMar Drummers Facebook page or email: somardrummers@gmail.com . A limited number of scholarships for St. Mary’s County students are available if financial support is needed, please inquire by email.

