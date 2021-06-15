You probably heard of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup. These are some of the world’s most renowned horse racing games, which offer unlimited betting opportunities. Not only that, but it also attracts thousands of horse racing aficionados all over the world that witness the action-packed horse racing entertainment.

A horse racing event is not fulfilled without racehorses, betting games, jockeys, and trainers. Aside from that, a racing field is needed where audiences can view the thundering noise of horses competing in motion. Do know that horse racing happens in different kinds of tracks like dirt, synthetic, and turf.

One of the most popular racecourses that highlight some notable horse racing competitions is Del Mar Racecourse. It is a racing field that lies near the beach line of San Diego, California. Check out its massive betting games at tvg del mar .

What makes this racecourse special compared to other racecourses?

Bing Crosby’s Legacy

The Del Mar racetrack is the only horse racing field that lies near the seaside. It is why the racecourse has been dubbed as the place “Where The Turf Meets The Surf.” Visitors do not only get the chance to witness the horse racing competition, but they can also chill at the beach and enjoy the full hospitality accommodation that this place can offer.

Del Mar racecourse is co-founded by Bing Crosby. To honor his contribution to establishing this place, they initiate the Bing Crosby Stakes every July that accepts three-year-old racehorses to compete in the Grade 1 category.

A Kardashian and Jenner First Rendezvous

Del Mar racecourse is not only the home of state-of-the-art accommodations and horse racing venues, but it also serves as a meeting place for some famous celebrities. In 1973, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian crossed paths. It is where their love story begins, and these two have been devoted horse racing enthusiasts.

Leading Racetrack In the 1980s

Although there are already numerous horse racing competitions and racecourses that started to operate in the 50th century, the Del Mar racetrack reached its peak of popularity in the 1980s. In 1989, Del Mar had an average of $7 million views every day, allowing them to profit $15 million.

A Set For TV Shows

Because of the wonderfully and aesthetically designed Del Mar facilities, this racecourse served as the home of some famous American TV shows like the Housewives of Orange County and Little People. Aside from that, Entourage and The Bachelor have also utilized this place as their main setting. The all-time favorite show Keeping Up With The Kardashians also used Del Mar racecourse as their main set.

Dirt-Synthetic-Dirt

The real skills of a racehorse are determined by the days he was handicapped and the kinds of racing field they compete in. Del Mar racetrack was originally composed of a dirt surface that named some of the legendary racehorses back then. However, the horses became prone to injuries that affected their performances inside the field.

It is why a Polytrack, which was a synthetic track, was made in 2007 to ease the accidents and injuries that each participating horse might meet. But, in 2015, the Racetrack had been switched back to a dirt surface after a controversial issue occurred when a harmful synthetic material was used.

CEO Joe Harper For Eclipse Award of Merit

The Eclipse Award of Merit is the highest thoroughbred recognition that a horse racing enthusiast can get. Last January, CEO Joe Harper, who worked for Del Mar racecourse, got this award. In his speech, Joe was grateful for the award he had received and highlighted that it was the Del Mar racecourse who had given him a chance to earn it.

20th Century Slogan: Cool As Ever

Del Mar racetrack has made the most out of its geographical setting, which is rarely situated before the shoreline. In 2000, the organization changed its slogan, “Cool As Ever,” which focuses more on Del Mar’s fashion and scenery.

17 Ways To Wager

Horse racing competitions, including the races in Del Mar, traditionally feature the Win, Plae, and Show bets. These are the most common kinds of wager you can gamble at any horse racing event. However, Del Mar last year added a new type of bet which allows every bettor to earn more through betting.

Grandest Opening Day

When the Del Mar horse racing festival takes place, the Hat Day Contest launches the show. It offers a Michelin-starred grand prize. Some of the categories that the participants can join are the Best Racing Theme, Most Outrageous, Best Flowers, Best Fascinator, and Most Glamorous. Some of the prizes that the winner will get include a night stay at Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

Final Thoughts

Del Mar racetrack is one of the grandest horse racing facilities that feature full entertainment of horse racing games and hospitality accommodations. Besides, it lies adjacent to the beachline, where visitors can make the most out of their stay. The next time you make travel plans, you might want to add the Del Mar racetrack to your bucket list.

