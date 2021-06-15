Irish horse racing is one of the most active in Europe and indeed the whole world. The country’s racing history dates back to between 120 BC and 70 AD during the reign of Conaire Mor. This is documented in an ancient book “Tgail Bruidne da Derga” which is translated as “Destruction of the Mansion of Da Derga” where the chariot race was held in Curragh, a place which today is the location of an iconic racecourse in Ireland.

The sporting activity continued to grow with the height of its fame being reached in 1666 when it is documented that Under King Charles II, the first competitive race dubbed the King’s Place Race was introduced. This race favored strong and fast horses, the kinds that were capable of finishing a four-mile race while carrying a weight load of twelve stones. After this race, the horses that won were highly sought as people sought improve their breeds.

The growth of the sporting activity

The 1750s saw the horse racing events grow exponentially out of the advertising that was done through the press. There was even an introduction of the racing calendar which saw at least seventy-one Irish events being promoted. The establishment of horse racing as a sport was taking root with the Society of Sportsmen, a regulatory body being set up to stream the activity. The first recorded event was at Laytown in 1868, the race attracted a huge crowd of spectators even though beach races were not very common.

An event that was organized in the following year at the Ballybrit racecourse attracted a record crowd of 40k spectators. This was an indication that the sporting activity has become popular among the Irish population, a tradition that has been maintained up to now.

Ireland leads others follow!

Ireland is home to twenty-six major racecourses, the highest number in the world. The country also holds close to four hundred race meetings with two thousand races being organized in the country, a record number that is not matched by any other country where horse racing is popular.

There are 1.4 million people who visit racecourses every year with crowds of more than 100k attending the most popular festivals in Punchestown and Curragh racecourses.

The future

Over the years the Irish bred horses have been performing well in the local and international races. For racing fans looking for the horses to follow in 2021, our preview into the future is a good starting point.

Latenight Pass

Owned by Mrs. P.A.Ellis, the horse is eight years old. It started the season well by winning the Warwick event in February 2021. The horse came into the race as an outsider but managed to win by a three-quarter length. It also went on to disappoint those who betted on its loss by winning the Hunters Chase at Cheltenham. Latenightpass is in good shape and the double-figure price which is offered on the horse is good value.

Ibleo

Owned by The Bellamy Partnership and trained by Miss Venetia Williams Ibleo has a promising future, both in terms of form and class, factors that are convincing to any horse racing betting enthusiast. The horse has run five times this season and out of these it has won twice and finished in second place twice as well making it at the third position once. This level of consistency is eye-catching, promising enough to make it a top contestant for the horses to watch in 2021 and beyond.

The form that the eight-year-old displayed at Cheltenham last year and also in other races early in 2021 mirrors what he has done in other events such as the Prestbury Park competition. Here, it completed the race at position three being three –and- three-quarter length behind the winner of the race Sky Pirate. Ibleo will give many a run for their money; the streaks of win and the consistency that the horse has shown make it a favorite in the remainder of the year as well as in 2022.

Discorama

The Paul Nolan trained-eight years old horse is owned by Thomas Friel and Andrew Gemmell. The horse has been backed well in the last few months but still has much value in the festivals. Although his latest runs have disappointed some because he was lightly raced in the season Discorama remains part of the attraction. He has the potential of running in the big races and showcasing his prowess.

This has been demonstrated by the wins and also during the season opener. Another indicator is the performance during the 2020 Cheltenham Festival where the horse emerged third with only two and a half-length away from the winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase. Punters who favor the horse argue that the poor performance that was recorded last year was because he has been away from the track for some time. Discorama still has the energy; he can get in the mid to high teens making him a good prospect for each way.

Shady Operator

Shady Operator won the Killarney GMHD National Handicap Chase and Punchestown PP Hogan Memorial Cross Country race, was placed position six in the McHale Mayo National Handicap Chase –Grade B. These performances are a great improvement from last year where it finished in position 5 in Tim Duggan Memorial, 6 in Mallow race and nine and eight positions in the Mansion Bet Leinster National Handicap and Leopard Gaelic Plant Hire Handicap Grade A respectively. The horse is in good form; it has high prospects judging by the winning streaks as well as the consistency it has shown in the last two years.

Jesse Evans

The Jack Singleton owned and Noel Meade trained horse, Jesse Evans is a top contender given that in one-six months it has moved from position 7 at Leopardstown Paddy Power Future race. In the subsequent races the horse has been moving up, at Naas’s Paddy Power Betting Shop Novice it was ranked 4th, Punchestown Killashee race moved to third position culminating at Killarney where it emerged at the top one month ago. Other horses to watch include:

Agent Boru

Samcro

Gin On Lime

Julies Stowaway

Western Cowboy

Banbrige

Place Des Vosges

Ireland's horse racing scene does not have a dull moment, right from the early years when this game was introduced, it has grown tremendously. This makes its races mouth-watering events for betting enthusiasts.

