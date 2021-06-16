LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County recognized Flag Day, Monday, June 14, with a patriotic event on the grounds of the governmental center in Leonardtown.

The Flag Day ceremony began with a Pass in Review showcasing color guards from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the Civil Air Patrol St. Mary’s Composite Squadron, the Great Mills High School NJROTC, the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy and the Knights of Columbus Father Andrew White Assembly 377.











Following the procession, guests enjoyed an oral presentation on the American Flag history presented by Elks Lodge 2092. Students of the St. Mary’s Ryken Chorus and St. Mary’s Ryken Youth Honors Chorus, led by Ms. Kim Norris, accompanied the presentation with patriotic songs.

Capping off the festivities was a Flag Retirement Ceremony present by Southern Maryland American Legion Post 221 from Avenue. According to the U.S. Flag code, unserviceable American flags are to be destroyed by fire. More than 300 flags were presented for disposal by members of the American Legion.

The Commissioners extend appreciation to all who made Flag Day 2021 a success, including the Leonardtown Fire Department, the Bay District Fire Department, Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Disabled American Veterans, and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 26. Lastly, thank you to the members of the Seventh District Optimist Club for providing refreshments.

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

Courtesy of Jack Seagrove

A video of the event may be viewed on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 18. In addition, photos from the event are available on the county government Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/stmaryscountygovernment/albums/72157719410793859.

Mark your calendar for the next Flag Day celebration, June 14, 2022

Like this: Like Loading...