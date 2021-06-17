Meet Brett, a happy boy with an over-the-top personality ISO his forever home.This 46 pound, two-year-old hound mix is enjoying hanging out and playing with the other dogs in his foster home but would love a place to call his own.

Brett is an active youngster that loves other dogs and people.

He would love a fenced yard and a playful canine brother or sister in his forever home.

Brett walks well on a leash and loves to go for walks! He doesn’t mind the occasional car ride either.





Brett has been fully vetted and is ready for a human to call his own! If you’re interested in adopting Brett or another beagle in need send a message to:

icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Visit Brett’s web page where you will find the most up to date information about him http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69932

