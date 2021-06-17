BALTIMORE, MD (June 17, 2021) — The Maryland Department of Commerce has launched GoVAX Rewards, an easy-to-use online tool showcasing vaccine incentives from businesses across the state. From discounts to free items, there are many ways Maryland companies are rewarding residents for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. To help track these incentives, we are encouraging companies to become a GoVAX Rewards Partner. Several local businesses and organizations are already signed up and offering incentives for vaccinated individuals, including the Baltimore Orioles, National Aquarium, Medieval Times, Ayers Creek Adventures, Total Recon Auto Center, and more.

“After Ledo Pizza offered free pizzas for vaccines, we had a great response, and more of our businesses have stepped up to help get more Marylanders vaccinated,” said Governor Hogan. “By providing these rewards, our businesses are paying it forward and thanking our residents for doing their part to end the pandemic.”

Announced earlier this week, the Baltimore Orioles are helping vaccinate fans by providing the Johnson & Johnson dose at Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant. Those who take advantage of the on-site vaccination clinic will receive a voucher to redeem two complimentary Lower Level tickets for an upcoming game at Camden Yards. Another incentive in Baltimore includes the National Aquarium, which is offering half-price tickets for general admission during Half-Price Friday Nights.

In Hanover, Medieval Times is offering vaccinated individuals with a 25 percent off discount on adult and children admission tickets, which includes dinner and a show. In Berlin, adventurers can receive 10 percent off kayak or paddle board rentals at Ayers Creek Adventures, where proof of vaccination must be shown to receive the deal. And in Rockville, Total Recon Auto Center is offering 10 percent off of any auto detailing package for vaccinated residents.

“If you are vaxxed up and ready to go, there are plenty of reward opportunities to take advantage of this summer thanks to Maryland’s business community,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “If you know someone interested in an incentive who still needs to get a vaccine, we encourage them to schedule an appointment online or use the platform to find a local pharmacy in their area.”

For companies interested in becoming a GoVAX Rewards Partner, signing up is easy. Create an account with the Maryland Tourism “Deals & Discounts” platform and submit the details of your reward program. Be sure to click “This is a GoVAX Reward Deal” when filling out the form. Once reviewed, each employer’s incentive will be featured on the state’s GoVAX Deals and Discounts webpage. The site and its deals will be ongoing and can be updated by businesses at any time to suit their marketing needs.

To learn about existing program rewards, go to visitmaryland.org/govax-deals-and-discounts. For questions about the program, email info.visitmd@maryland.gov.

