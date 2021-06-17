The Charles County Planning and Growth Management Department is revising the Septic Pump-out Reimbursement Program to a flat $100 reimbursement per approved pump-out application starting Thursday, July 1. The new rate will allow the County to meet the increasing demand of applications and allow more septic system owners to participate.

The County Septic Pump-out Reimbursement Program is to encourage residents to pump out their septic systems every three to five years. Septic system pumping is recommended to maintain the effectiveness and longevity of the system and reduce water pollution.

To apply for reimbursement online or for a paper application to submit by mail, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/planning-and-growth-management. Applications received after June 30 will be subject to the new $100 reimbursement rate.

For questions or more information, please contact Paula Proctor, Charles County Planner, at 301-396-5237 or ProctorP@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

