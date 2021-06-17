Calvert County:

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 17, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners today announced that Calvert County Government offices will be closed Friday, June 18, 2021 in observance of the new federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day.

In addition, the following operations for county government services and facilities will be in effect:

County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

There will be no regular county bus service for Friday, June 18. Regular service will resume Saturday, June 19.

The nature center at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and county community centers will not be open for drop in use Friday, June 18.

All county parks, pools, Breezy Point Beach and Campground and Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will remain open with normal hours.

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Friday, June 18 and will reopen with normal hours Saturday, June 19.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Friday, June 18.

Charles County:

The Charles County Board of Commissioners announced today, that Charles County Government will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

“We, as a Board of Commissioners, are pleased to join the State of Maryland, federal government, and other states and jurisdictions, in this step to recognize Juneteenth as the emancipation of America’s African-American enslaved population,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. “This observance is a giant step forward in acknowledging a significant milestone in our history that continues to impact us today.”

Congress has passed S. 475, bipartisan legislation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day. By law, whenever a national holiday falls on a Saturday, county employees will observe the holiday on the preceding Friday.

Due to this announcement, below are changes to the normal county operating schedule for June 18:

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed. Charles County Circuit and District Courts will be closed. Senior activities (indoor and outdoor) and service appointments will be re-scheduled.

Meals on Wheels is canceled.

Operating status for other county affiliated agencies:

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

St. Mary’s County:

LEONARDTOWN, MD – In recognition of the new national holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, June 18, 2021.

Additionally, all three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed and there will be no Home-Delivered Meals Friday, June 18, 2021.

The following facilities and services will have no change in regular operations:

The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be open and follow normal operations schedules on Friday, June 18, 2021. A complete list of hours of operation is available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Hoursofoperation.asp.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be open Friday, June 18. Book drops, and online services will also continue to be available.

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), SSTAP and ADA services will operate under normal schedules Friday, June 18, 2021.

