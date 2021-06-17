LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services announce changes in the schedule for curb-side meal distribution for the Summer months. Meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up from any participating school site even if your student attends a different school as their home school.

Beginning Wednesday, June 23, 2021, curb-side meal distribution will ONLY be available for pick-up at the following schools:

G.W. Carver Elementary Leonardtown High

Greenview Knolls Elementary Margaret Brent Middle

Curb-side meal distribution will continue to be available every Wednesday through

August 25, 2021, at the locations listed above from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Each Wednesday’s meal bag will include food for seven days (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.) The meals provided will be for breakfast and lunch only.

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, please send them to www.foodservice@smcps.org.

Like this: Like Loading...