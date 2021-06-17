UPDATE via Maryland State Police:

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 301 in the area of Clymer Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was making a left turn from northbound Route 301 onto Clymer Drive.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling south of Route 301. The driver of the Volkswagen failed to yield to the tractor-trailer, which led to the crash. The driver of the Volkswagen, Christopher Robin Barnes Jr., 26, of Waldorf, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to inspect the tractor-trailer and assist in the investigation. Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m. because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brandywine, MD- Maryland State Police have closed the southbound lanes of Crain Highway(US 301) at Clymer Drive while they investigate a fatal crash that happened just before 6:30 a.m. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is the intersection of where you enter for Target or Costco in Brandywine, MD.

At this time, the road is completely closed and cars are using the right shoulder to bypass the scene and move along the roadway.

This is a developing story…

