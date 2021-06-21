June 21, 2021 update: Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road, has been arrested and charged stemming from a shooting at the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park on June 14, 2021.
Morris has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person and Firearm in the Use of a Felony or Violent Crime.
He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.
Original Article: Bryans Road Man Charged in Lexington Park Shooting