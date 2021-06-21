June 21, 2021 update: Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road, has been arrested and charged stemming from a shooting at the 20800 block of Daisy Lane in Lexington Park on June 14, 2021.

Tywan Thomas Morris, age 19 of Bryans Road

Morris has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person and Firearm in the Use of a Felony or Violent Crime.

He is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.

Original Article: Bryans Road Man Charged in Lexington Park Shooting

Like this: Like Loading...