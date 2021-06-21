On Sunday, June 20, at approximately 10:48 pm, a shooting took place at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

The victim was a guest of a birthday party being held in our banquet hall upstairs and was not in any way affiliated with Bryans Road VFD. The victim was shot in the rear parking lot and immediately ran back into the firehouse seeking assistance. The victim fell to the ground in a hallway, separate from the main portion of the firehouse.

A member of the BRVFD Ladies Auxiliary and another guest of the party came downstairs in the elevator and found the victim just over a minute after. The Ladies Auxiliary member immediately called for assistance from BRVFD members and Charles County DES Paramedics who were stationed at BRVFD.

Unfortunately, although aid was rendered within four minutes of the shooting, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Bryans Road Volunteers are actively assisting the SherifPs Department with any resources that are needed.

Any further questions should be directed to the Charles County Sheriff’s Department.

