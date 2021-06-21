The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) June 17 to strengthen its mutual goals to bolster economic growth in Charles County and the region. The signing was the last leg of a visit organized by the Military Alliance Council involving numerous dignitaries who toured USBTA’s new Maryland Technology and Training Campus (MTTC) – a multi-use site in Indian Head slated to grow education, technology and economic mobility in the area.

Pictured here during the MOU signing from left are CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy and USBTA CEO Sean Dennis.

The USBTA announced in November its intent to redevelop the former CVS Pharmacy on Route 210 across the highway from the CSM Velocity Center. Similar to the Velocity Center, the MTTC is public/private partnership located in an Opportunity Zone and will serve as a consortium for industry, academic institutions and non-profit organizations to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center by evaluating new technologies in concert with government, the military and start-up companies. The campus will become the first of its kind in the United States as a Center of Excellence for Bomb Disposal Technology Development, Research and Training. The MTTC will also provide an influx of high-paying, technology-focused jobs.

“We are excited about the on-going economic development in Indian Head and are thrilled to join all of you in this partnership to train our workforce and build a strong economic future for our students and this community,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “As we said during the Velocity Center ribbon cutting last November, these are certainly transformational times. All of us at CSM welcome USBTA as our newest neighbor and collaborator here in Charles County and in our region.”

The CSM Velocity Centeris described as a “giant, professional playground for innovation” as well as a place where Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students, have a place to tinker or conduct unclassified research and be a place where the community can have access to CSM courses. The center is approximately 13,000 square feet, is located right outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center and aligns with the strategic plans of the region’s naval bases, as well as state and local economic development plans.

This summer, CSM with the support of Charles County Government is offering free STEM programs at the Velocity Center for Charles County’s youth as part of its Kids’ & Teen College. These week-long summer STEM experiences forages 7 to 14are in-person, hands-on classes that will runMonday through Friday, July 6 to 23(except for the week of July 4, during which classes are running Tuesday through Friday due to holiday). Limit one free course per student. Learn more atwww.csmd.edu/VCKids

About the USBTA: The U.S. Bomb Technician Association employs emerging technologies to provide cutting-edge training for active bomb technicians.

About The Maryland Alliance Council: The Military Alliance Council was established in 2015 by the Charles County Chamber of Commerce to serve as a liaison between the defense and civilian communities in recognition of the important role the defense industry and the military play in the quality of life for our citizens, as well as our local economy.

