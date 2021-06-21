ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) announced Thursday (June 17) the 2021 National Scholar Student-Athletes. Eight Seahawks from the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s rowing team have earned a spot on the Division III squad.

Colette Nortman , Emily Frieman , Emma McNesby , Erin Lanham , and Lillian Stein are receiving this honor for the second year in a row. Annika Drilling , Nicolette Iacona , Sydney West are first time honorees. Link to the full list of 2021 National Scholar Student-Athletes can be found here.

Head Coach Anna Lindgren-Streiche r stated, “In a year of difficult circumstances, our student-athletes have achieved some stellar academic performances. Their discipline in navigating hybrid classes, changing COVID restrictions, and our spring racing season while maintaining high academic standards is truly impressive.”

These Seahawks are in their second, third, or fourth year of eligibility, rowed in 75 percent of the team’s spring races in an NCAA eligible boat, and maintained a 3.5 cumulative grade point average to earn this honor.

