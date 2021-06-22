ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission is holding the third of several virtual regional meetings to solicit public comments about redistricting in Maryland.

The virtual meeting is Wednesday evening, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. for residents of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. For a copy of the agenda, which includes links to register to provide testimony and to watch on YouTube without registering, click here.

While the meeting will be focused on redistricting in these three counties, all Marylanders are welcomed to join the meeting. The meeting will conclude upon the completion of testimony from the last speaker.

Maryland is divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. After the 2010 Census, the number of Maryland’s seats remained unchanged, giving evidence of stable population growth relative to the United States at large. Maryland is considered to be one of the most gerrymandered states in the country.

This is the first of three rounds of public meetings – the first round is a listening tour; the second round will occur later in 2021 after Census data is distributed to the states; and the third round will occur after the Commission drafts legislative and congressional maps.

In January, Governor Hogan issued an executive order establishing the nine-member Commission, which is charged with drawing fair and representative legislative and congressional maps for the 2022 elections.

The governor’s executive order charges the Commission with producing fair maps for both state legislative and congressional districts that comply with a set of criteria, including:

Compliance with the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act of 1965 and compliance with applicable judicial direction, rulings, judgments, and orders;

Respect for natural boundaries and geographic integrity and continuity of political subdivisions, to the extent practicable;

Geographic compactness, to the extent practicable; and

Does not take into account citizens’ party affiliation or the address of an incumbent office holder or a candidate for office.

If someone prefers to send testimony in advance of or after the meeting, it can be sent via email to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov. Additional information on the process and procedures for the virtual meeting can be found here.

For a list of all upcoming virtual listening tour meetings, click here. For additional information about redistricting, go to redistricting.maryland.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...