St. Mary’s City, MD- Students from College of Southern Maryland and Wor-Wic Community College now can easily transfer into St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s new marine science major with the signing of two articulation agreements.

These articulation agreements are designed to facilitate students’ ease of transfer to St. Mary’s College. CSM students graduating with an Associate of Science in the Mathematics and Sciences: General or Biology or Chemistry or Mathematics Concentrations and students from Wor-Wic Community College graduating with an Associate of Science in STEM Transfer: Biology Concentration will be eligible for admission into St. Mary’s College’s new marine science program. The goal of these articulation agreements is to lay out a sequence of courses both at the community college and at St. Mary’s College that will allow transfer students to complete their bachelor’s degree in four semesters after their associate degree.

There is also a dual admission option with St. Mary’s College and both community colleges. Students interested in dual admission are encouraged to consult with an academic adviser at CSM or Wor-Wic and the Office of Admission at St. Mary’s College to assist in choosing courses to promote timely graduation.

Interested students should apply to the St. Mary’s College Office of Admission at least six months prior to the start of the semester they wish to transfer. These agreements are also available to part-time students.

The new marine science program is available at St. Mary’s College beginning fall 2021 semester. The new major will embrace the College’s waterfront environment with the use of the St. Mary’s River and Chesapeake Bay to create a unique, rigorous, and innovative program. Because of the location of St. Mary’s College on the St. Mary’s River and because of the College’s close association with the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, many opportunities exist for marine science that are not available at the other Maryland higher education institutions.

St. Mary’s College also welcomes international students to apply to the College. Additional admission materials will include the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and WES transcript evaluations if applicable.

