ST. MARY’S CITY, MD–The St. Mary’s College volleyball team will enter into the North East Athletic Conference for the first time in 2021 but will also play some familiar faces this fall.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks will open September 1st with an out of conference match with the Hood Blazers with their last out of conference match coming October 12th against the University of Mary Washington Eagles. Other notable out of conference matches include two tri-tournaments featuring Washington College, Goucher College, Notre Dame of Maryland and Widener College. The Seahawks will also square off against McDaniel College,Elizabethtown College, Virginia Wesleyan College, Marymount University and Christopher Newport University.

St. Mary’s will open their first ever North East Athletic Conference match against Gallaudet on October 9th and will follow that with other in conference matchups such as Penn State-Harrisburg, Penn State-Abington, Penn State-Berks, Morrisville State, Lancaster Bible College and Wells College.



The North East Athletic Conference Tournament will open on November 5 with the Championship Match scheduled for November 6. St. Mary’s College is coming off of a shortened 2020-21 campaign where they posted a 0-4 record.

2021 Volleyball Schedule

