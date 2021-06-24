Eli is a gentle tricolor beagle boy ISO his forever home. He is about 10 years old and 27 pounds of senior beagle sweetness.

Elilikes to be petted and really enjoys belly rubs. Hehas the softest fur coat!Eli loves meal time and tasty treats too!

Like most beagles, Eli loves to sniff and explore the out of doors with his foster brother.He would love to have a fenced yard and a canine companion or two in his forever home.





Eli’s vetting is up to date and he is ready for his forever home.Please follow this link to read the most up to date information about Eli:http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69833

If you are interested in Eli or another beagle please send a message to:

icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...