Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will continue its voluntary COVID-19 screening program this summer. Staff and students attending in-person camps and programs can participate in a free weekly COVID-19 test. The program is a partnership between CCPS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide increased testing resources to schools.

CCPS launched a pilot program at five schools in May and will continue to offer free preventative testing over the summer months. Staff and student participation in the program will help CCPS transition and plan for a full and safe reopening on Aug. 30 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Staff and parents interested in having their child participate must register in advance online. Registration is available online at https://schoolcovid19test.com/

CCPS will send email reminders to parents and eligible staff with a QR code for easy registration access. Registration should be completed a few days prior to testing. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not eligible for testing.

Testing available at CCPS summer enrichment camps

The program will be offered to staff and students involved in CCPS summer enrichment camps set to take place from June 28 through July 30 at William A. Diggs Elementary School and Theodore G. Davis Middle School. Only students attending an in-person camp can participate, as testing will occur on school grounds.

The testing schedule may mirror below and is subject to change. No summer enrichment camps are scheduled the week of July 5-9.

Morning session students/staff: Mondays, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (Diggs and Davis)

Afternoon session students/staff: Mondays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (Davis only)

Testing available at CCPS summer boost programs

Students and staff participating in the elementary Summer Boost programs are eligible to participate. This includes programs set to run July 7 through Aug. 6 at Berry, Billingsley, Gale-Bailey, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, Mary H. Matula, Mary B. Neal, J.P. Ryon and William B. Wade elementary schools, the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, and La Plata and Westlake high schools.

Only students attending in-person programs can participate, as testing will occur on school grounds.

The testing schedule may mirror below and is subject to change. Testing for the week of July 5-9 may occur during different hours on Wednesday or Thursday of that week to accommodate the July 5 holiday closure and staff start date of July 6.

Monday testing

8 to 9 a.m., Gale-Bailey

9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Matula

10 to 11:30 a.m., Billingsley and Westlake

11 a.m. to noon, La Plata

Tuesday testing

8 to 9 a.m., Berry and Higdon

9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Wade and Gwynn

11 a.m. to noon, Ryon and Neal

Staff from the program’s laboratory partner, eTrueNorth, will oversee testing and process allresults. The test used is the nasal swab PCR test, which a student or staff member will administerthemselves. eTrueNorth staff will also help any test taker, as needed. Program volunteers will not test more than once a week and the test schedule does not interfere with instructional time.

Test results are shared directly with parents and staff who register for testing. Parents or staff members with questions about the program can contact Jason Stoddard, CCPS director of school safety and security, at jstoddard@ccboe.com or 301-392-5550.

