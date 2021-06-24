ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team has announced their 2021 fall campaign. The Seahawks are entering their second season as affiliate members of the Atlantic East Conference (AEC).

The Seahawks 2020-2021 season was abbreviated due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and are eager to get on the field in full capacity. St. Mary’s College played five total games, three of them being exhibition games. The Seahawks were able to face AEC competitors, Wesley College and Neumann University in the 2020-2021 season finding great success in both games. The Seahawks edged the Neumann Knights 10-0, and the Wesley Wolverines, 3-1.

St. Mary’s College opens up their 2021 season September 1 in the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium in St. Mary’s City against York College. The Seahawks will then host three more home games before their first game on the road against Randolph-Macon College. October 1st the Seahawks will begin conference games starting with a home game against Neumann College.

The AEC Tournament will begin October 30 with the Championship game scheduled for November 6. Link to the full 2021 schedule can be found here.

