WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) announced the winner of the 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition. Violet Cambell, a rising senior at Huntingtown High School, won the competition with her piece titled “The Pride of Sight.”

“Once again, Maryland’s Fifth District students showcased their strong talents during this year’s 2021 Fifth District Congressional Art Competition,”said Congressman Hoyer. “Though there were many exceptional submissions, I am especially pleased to congratulate Violet Campbell on winning first place. Her beautiful piece will be on proud display in the Capitol complex for the next year. I thank her for sharing her wonderful artwork, which will be admired by thousands of Members of Congress, staff, and visitors of Washington, DC.”

“I also extend a warm congratulations to our second place winner, Liliana McGee, and our third place winner, Ilsa Erickson,”continued Congressman Hoyer. “I was very moved by their pieces and applaud their efforts in a highly competitive competition. Each one of the submissions this year is further evidence of the outstanding talent that comes from Maryland’s Fifth District.”

Violette Campbell lives in Huntingtown, Maryland. Her artwork, titled “The Pride of Sight,” was created using oil paint. Liliana McGee, a junior at Elizabeth Seton High School, received second place for her watercolor painting titled “Una Bisnonna.” Ilsa Erickson, a junior from Bishop O’Connell High School, received third place for her digital photograph titled “Life of a Virtual Student.”



The Congressional Arts Competition provides Members of Congress with the opportunity to showcase the artistic talent of high school students in their districts. Since 1982, the competition has involved hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their pieces hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors who come to the Capitol and by Members of Congress every day. Each year, Congressman Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the Fifth District announcing the Congressional Fifth District High School Arts Competition. After all entries have been submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to determine the winner.

