(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Thursday on charges he solicited sex from a minor and related child pornography charges in Charles County.

Jason Christoffer Polk, 43, of La Plata, Maryland, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of displaying obscene matter to a minor, one count sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He is being held without bail at the Charles County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, Maryland State Police were contacted in May by New York State Police regarding an ongoing investigation pertaining to the enticement and solicitation of a minor to produce child pornography. Investigators discovered that Polk solicited a juvenile victim to send him nude photos of themselves and later attempted to solicit sexual acts as well.

The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in La Plata, Maryland. On Thursday morning, Maryland State Police, assisted by the Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Polk was arrested at the scene. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

