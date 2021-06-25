Dunkin’ today announced it is celebrating the grand opening of its first Next Gen restaurant in Dunkirk at 2981 Plaza Drive tomorrow Friday, June 25. From Friday, June 25 through Friday, July 2, the store will surprise and delight a total of 100 guests with Free Coffee for a Year between the hours of 9:00 AM to noon each day.*

At noon on June 25, Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza of The Java Group LLC will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with local dignitaries from Calvert County, including Danita Boonchaisri, Deputy Director, andKathy Smith,Clerk of Circuit Court. Following the ribbon cutting, Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will present a $1,000 grant to the Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry to further its mission to provide food for those in need.

Throughout the event from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, guests will also be invited to enjoy Dunkin’ giveaways, as well as photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy.

The Next Gen Dunkin’ provides Dunkirk with the brand’s Next Gen store design, features new innovations and exciting technologies to enhance the customer experience. The 1,600 square-foot Dunkirk location employs 30 crew members, is open daily from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and features the following elements:

Modern Design: Theopenness, colors, and materials used in the design helpto create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment.

Theopenness, colors, and materials used in the design helpto create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order. Increased Energy Efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants. Faster than Ever Drive-thru Experience:An exclusive On-the-Go drive-thru lane lets DDPerks® members who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App bypass the ordering lane and head straight into the line for the pickup window. Dunkin’ is the first national restaurant brand to offer this type of drive-thru innovation and convenience to make guests’ Dunkin’ runs hassle-free

Including the Dunkirk restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza currently owns and operates 5 Dunkin’ locations throughout Maryland.

