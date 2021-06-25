Leonardtown, MD- The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and unlawful killing of a local horse named Leggs, in the Leonardtown/Redgate area.

According to a Facebook post made by the owners, Leggs was shot and killed with what is believed to be a .22 caliber rifle on Sunday, June 20, 2021, while in his pasture. According to the owner, Leggs did not die immediately but instead endured hours of agonizing pain as the bullet ripped through his lower body, destroying vital organs.

Leggs was a well-known show horse that frequented the St. Mary’s County Fair.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Dep. Melissa Green of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 71996 or reach her via email.

Like this: Like Loading...