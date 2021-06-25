Charles Rogers of St. Mary’s County had himself a good laugh after a recent Maryland Lottery instant ticket purchase. The 72-year-old scratch-off enthusiast learned of the newly released $1,000 Loaded ticket just moments before purchasing it.

Charles Rogers of St. Mary’s County won $20,000 on the $1,000 Loaded scratch-off game.

There may have been more intrigue than expectation from Rogers as he scratched the new ticket. But when he realized it was a $20,000 winner, he said he “went nuts.”

Rogers visited Hollywood Mart, located at 24686 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, which is where he frequently goes to buy his scratch-off tickets. After realizing his new-found fortune, he immediately called his wife to share the great news.

“You got to be kidding,” she happily replied.

When asked if he had any plans for his winnings, Rogers said he and his wife are glad to be able to pay off debt. He has also worked as a custodian for 19 years and said he hopes the prize will bring retirement a bit faster.

The $1,000 Loaded instant ticket launched on May 24, 2021. There are still seven $100,000 top prizes that remain unclaimed on the $10 ticket along with seven more $20,000 prizes, 21 $10,000 prizes, and thousands of additional of prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

