Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students who were in kindergarten through 11thgrade during the 2019-20 school year submitted artwork for consideration to be used as the cover of the Fair Guide for the 97thCharles County Fair.

The overall winner was incoming Piccowaxen Middle School eighth grader Fearn Castleberry’s colorful drawing of the fairgrounds shown from the perspective of a person overhead on a carnival ride.

Winners were announced for each grade and include James Winsett, incoming first grader at T.C. Martin Elementary School; Emersyn Stump, incoming second grader at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School; Mackenzie Rooney, incoming third grader at Martin; Blake Hinely, incoming fourth grader at Higdon; Peyton Biscoe, incoming fifth grader at Martin; Karaganne Burroughs, incoming sixth grader at John Hanson Middle School; Amelia Ritter, incoming seventh grader at Piccowaxen Middle School; Adassa Kingsley, incoming freshman at La Plata High School; Emma Curry, a rising sophomore at Maurice J. McDonough High School; Carl Benjamin, a rising junior at McDonough; and Melanie Hall, a rising senior at McDonough.

Art teachers who submitted entries were Susan Belmore at Martin, Laura Kelly at Higdon, Gayle Kraus at Piccowaxen and Susan Stazetski at McDonough.

The Charles County Fair is Sept. 16 to 19 at the fairgrounds in La Plata.

