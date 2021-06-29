Summertime in Southern Maryland is time for reading, learning, family fun and great prizes. Now through August join Calvert Library, Charles County Public Library and St. Mary’s County Library for their awesome summer reading and learning programs.

Just ask Kassidy Villanueva of Waldorf. She won an Amazon Fire tablet June 26 at the first summer reading and learning night with the Blue Crabs baseball team sponsored by the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association (SMRLA). Kassidy and her father, Christian, stopped by the SMRLA table to learn about the summer reading and learning programs, events and great prizes offered by the region’s public libraries.

All libraries are offering free activities, challenges, virtual and outdoor programs, online events, and more. Visit your library’s website for all the details. Join us for the next two Blue Crabs summer reading and learning nights on July 24 and Aug. 14. Both are Saturday evening games and feature fireworks at game’s end!

