LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 30, 2021) – Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, and Dr. Kyle Bishop, Deputy Health Officer, hosted a ceremony on June 22, 2021 to honor team members from the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) for exceptional courage and service in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and for ongoing efforts to advance agency performance.

“On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Health Department, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to our team members for their dedication, resilience, and service to our community during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I’m proud of our whole SMCHD team – including those individuals who joined us more recently to help us surge for pandemic response. Many in particular went above and beyond in providing leadership, technical expertise, and numerous hours of service in planning and implementing various aspects of our emergency response. I am also grateful for the efforts of the team members who for the past eight years – including during a historic pandemic – worked together to improve agency processes and programs so that we can now offer our community the services of a nationally accredited health department.”

Denise Sulerzyski, SMCHD Accreditation Coordinator is recognized for leading the agency through the national accreditation process

Jenna Guzman and Terry Prochnow received the top most agency honor, the Excellence in Public Health Award

Outstanding Service Recipients

The following SMCHD team members received awards for excellence:



Excellence in Public Health Award – the top most honor offered through SMCHD:

Jenna Guzman

Terry Prochnow

Outstanding Service Award – recognizing significant work to advance agency performance in the national accreditation process:

Angela Cochran

Tauyna Greenwell

Jenna Guzman

Jacqueline Heaney

Shannon Heaney

Caitlin Kirkpatrick

Maryellen Kraese

Tammy Loewe

Heather Moritz

Mark Morris

Kim Robertson

Ann Rose

William M. Shaw

Denise Sulerzyski

Katherine Wells

Kimberly Wildoner

Public Health Leadership Award – recognizing major leadership provided during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including key roles in the COVID-19 or Mass Vaccine Incident Commands:

Quinn Alsheimer

Dr. Kyle Bishop

Amy Bledsoe (St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services)

Donna Bowles

Angela Cochran

Jenna Guzman

Captain Steven Hall (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)

Jane Lawing

Dr. Jessica Malisch

Nanthida Nanthavong

Mark Pettit (St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services)

Cheryl Thomas

Kim Wildoner

Terry Prochnow

William M. Shaw

Hannah Simmerman

Katherine Wells

COVID-19Courage Award – recognizing outstanding bravery and grit while leading an element of the COVID-19 pandemic response:

Ruby Abaka-Yankson

Johnn Cave

Taunya Greenwell

Stephenie Gutridge-Snode

Jacqueline Heaney

Shannon Heaney

Edwin Howell

Erica Johnson

Kathryn Kalin-Lee

Tammy Loewe

Melinda Marchlewicz

Vickie May

Heather Moritz

Mark Morris

Christopher Shea

Kathleen Tippett

Sonia Vance

Additionally, a Certificate of Meritorious Public Health Service recognized many team members directly involved in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Event photos are available on the SMCHD Facebook and website.

