LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 30, 2021) – Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, and Dr. Kyle Bishop, Deputy Health Officer, hosted a ceremony on June 22, 2021 to honor team members from the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) for exceptional courage and service in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and for ongoing efforts to advance agency performance.
“On behalf of the St. Mary’s County Health Department, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to our team members for their dedication, resilience, and service to our community during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I’m proud of our whole SMCHD team – including those individuals who joined us more recently to help us surge for pandemic response. Many in particular went above and beyond in providing leadership, technical expertise, and numerous hours of service in planning and implementing various aspects of our emergency response. I am also grateful for the efforts of the team members who for the past eight years – including during a historic pandemic – worked together to improve agency processes and programs so that we can now offer our community the services of a nationally accredited health department.”
The following SMCHD team members received awards for excellence:
Excellence in Public Health Award – the top most honor offered through SMCHD:
- Jenna Guzman
- Terry Prochnow
Outstanding Service Award – recognizing significant work to advance agency performance in the national accreditation process:
- Angela Cochran
- Tauyna Greenwell
- Jenna Guzman
- Jacqueline Heaney
- Shannon Heaney
- Caitlin Kirkpatrick
- Maryellen Kraese
- Tammy Loewe
- Heather Moritz
- Mark Morris
- Kim Robertson
- Ann Rose
- William M. Shaw
- Denise Sulerzyski
- Katherine Wells
- Kimberly Wildoner
Public Health Leadership Award – recognizing major leadership provided during the COVID-19 pandemic response, including key roles in the COVID-19 or Mass Vaccine Incident Commands:
- Quinn Alsheimer
- Dr. Kyle Bishop
- Amy Bledsoe (St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services)
- Donna Bowles
- Angela Cochran
- Jenna Guzman
- Captain Steven Hall (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)
- Jane Lawing
- Dr. Jessica Malisch
- Nanthida Nanthavong
- Mark Pettit (St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services)
- Cheryl Thomas
- Kim Wildoner
- Terry Prochnow
- William M. Shaw
- Hannah Simmerman
- Katherine Wells
COVID-19Courage Award – recognizing outstanding bravery and grit while leading an element of the COVID-19 pandemic response:
- Ruby Abaka-Yankson
- Johnn Cave
- Taunya Greenwell
- Stephenie Gutridge-Snode
- Jacqueline Heaney
- Shannon Heaney
- Edwin Howell
- Erica Johnson
- Kathryn Kalin-Lee
- Tammy Loewe
- Melinda Marchlewicz
- Vickie May
- Heather Moritz
- Mark Morris
- Christopher Shea
- Kathleen Tippett
- Sonia Vance
Additionally, a Certificate of Meritorious Public Health Service recognized many team members directly involved in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Event photos are available on the SMCHD Facebook and website.