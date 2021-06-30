Dr. Rumbidzayi Nzara is a general surgeon on the UM Charles Regional Medical Group surgical team. Nzara has advanced training in minimially invasive and bariatric surgery.

LA PLATA, Md. (June 29, 2021)– The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center announced that Rumbidzayi Nzara, MD, will join the staff of the La Plata community hospital as a general surgeon. She begins her new role on July 1.

With experience and advanced education in laparoscopic, endoscopic, and bariatric surgery, Dr. Nzara joins Drs. Charity Dugan, Tong Ma, David Matteson, and Suryakant Patel in the UM Charles Regional Medical Group surgical practice.

“We are excited to have Dr. Nzara join our surgical team,” said UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer Joseph Moser, MD. “She has the training and skills to help us continue delivering exceptional care to our general surgery patients. She also has the expertise to offer minimally invasive and bariatric surgery to people in our community.”

Dr. Nzara graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in chemistry, from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and earned her medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where she also was a graduate research assistant in the Microbiology, Immunology, and Biology Program. Dr. Nzara completed her general surgery residency at Boston University Medical Center and completed a Bariatric/Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She is currently licensed to practice medicine in both Maryland and New York.

“I’m excited to join the team at UM Charles Regional,” Dr. Nzara said. “I look forward to giving Southern Maryland patients the very best care. I stay abreast of the latest cutting-edge techniques to give my patients access to the latest evidence-based care. My treatment philosophy puts the patient at the center of the treatment team, and I’m excited to join a hospital that shares that philosophy. It’s important for surgeons to listen and truly understand patients’ concerns in order to come up with the right treatment plan to get them back on the road to good health.”

Certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Nzara also holds certifications in laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery and advanced cardiovascular life support and is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Association for Women Surgeons, Society for American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

A native of Zimbabwe, Dr. Nzara is living in Charles County with her husband and two young daughters. She is an avid runner who typically runs as much as five times a week, clocking 13 miles a run and working up to participating in half-marathons.

“She is very engaging and will be popular with her patients,” Dr. Moser said. “And she will ensure that as another of our surgeons retires this year, we will continue our general surgical coverage for emergencies, offer the same office and outpatient general surgery services, and we will be able to use her expertise to develop new programs to benefit our community.”

