It’s time to get outside and have some fun! Join us every Friday in July beginning on July 9th from 10:30am—12:00pm for a morning of fun, learning and exploration at Sotterley. Each Family Friendly Friday will have a different activity—it’s time to plan a weekly field trip to Sotterley!

Weekly activities are:

·July 9th—Learnabout two important Sotterley women whose lives shaped Sotterley’s stories: Alice Elsa Kane and Grace Monroe.Learn about how people managed household tasks like cooking and laundry in a world without electricity!

·July 16th—That’s sweet!You will be walking the gardens of Sotterley and learning about all of the plants growing in the flowerbeds.You will make a sweet bag to take home with you!

·July 23rd—It’s time for some fun in the sun! Join us for two excitingactivities! Local author and Sotterley Descendant Dr. Nocola Williams will be on site for “Once Upon A Time…” a story time event in the garden. She will be reading her latest children’s book, “Freddie theFlounder.”Afterward, the fun continues with games and toys fromcenturies ago on the portico!

·July 30th—Join us at the Slave Cabin built in the 1800’s and learn about the lives of the families who lived there.

$5 per person, 3 and under free. Suggested Ages: 4 and Up!

Sotterley members are FREE!Consider joining our Sotterley family—a$65 Family membership allows you to get into our summer programming for free, and you can also take a tour as often as you like or simply come and enjoy the grounds all year!Added bonus—you will be supporting this historic site and its important mission of preserving our past and serving our community as an exceptional cultural and educational resource.

For more information go towww.sotterley.orgor check out Historic Sotterley’s Facebook or Instagram page!

