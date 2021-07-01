The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) released updated guidance that takes effect today, July 1, regarding the use of face masks. The guidance includes information about the federal order in place that requires anyone using public transportation, including school buses, to continue wearing a face mask.

Any Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) bus driver, attendant, staff member or student using school system transportation is required to wear a cloth face mask. CCPS will follow the order requiring face masks on public transportation until further notified by federal, state and local partner agencies.Bus drivers who are alone on a CCPS bus can remove their face mask at their preference.

Any student participating in a CCPS summer camp or program using transportation must wear a face mask while riding a school bus until further notice.

Earlier this week, CCPS announced a change to its mask requirement for students, staff and visitors to schools and buildings. With the July 1 expiration of Gov. Hogan’s executive order requiring mask use in schools, CCPS no longer requires the use of face masks in its facilities. However, state and local health officials strongly encourage individuals who are not vaccinated or not eligible for vaccination to continue wearing a face mask.

CCPS has updated its COVID-19 standard operating procedures regarding face mask use. An updated copy is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/road-to-reopening.

Like this: Like Loading...