Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help in locating Wilbert Ellis Jackson, 62, of Bryans Road. Mr. Jackson was last seen on June 26 at about 3 a.m. at his residence on Ashland Road in the Bryans Road area.

Jackson left his home on his own and has not returned. He does not have a cell phone. His family is concerned for his safety and well-being and indicated that he has Epilepsy. Jackson is 5’5”, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mr. Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. Detective A. Brown is investigating and can be contacted at 301-609-6502.

