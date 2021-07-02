Christina Miller appointed CCPS Coordinator of District Innovation

Christina Miller, a longtime Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) educator, has been appointed as the Coordinator of District Innovation for the school system. She transitions to the role after serving for several years as the Coordinator of Formative Assessment for CCPS. Miller’s new role takes effect today, July 1, and was a joint appointment between CCPS and the Board of Charles County Commissioners. Former Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill worked with the Charles County Administrator and Commissioners to secure the appointment.

This is a new position for CCPS that was created in response to a requirement in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation was voted into law this past spring by the Maryland General Assembly. The legislation is focused on education reform, and social-emotional and career supports for students and staff. The law requires the governing body of each county to jointly appoint with the local school system a coordinator responsible for ensuring the Blueprint components are implemented.

Miller will continue to oversee formative assessment for the school system, and has several years of experience to support CCPS in its implementation of the Blueprint requirements. Part of these requirements include hiring educators at higher salaries, expanding early childhood and career and technical education opportunities, community schools, supports for English language learners, and special education and mental health resources.

Miller joined CCPS in 2002 as a reading/language arts and social studies teacher at Milton M. Somers Middle School. She also has school-level experience as a team leader and testing coordinator. Miller has experience in supporting CCPS at the systemwide level as a specialist in test development and most recently as the CCPS coordinator of formative assessment. In her new role, Miller will work closely with the CCPS Office of School Administration.

The law requires local school systems and county governments to appoint a Blueprint implementation coordinator by June 30, 2021. The Public Schools Superintendent Association of Maryland (PSSAM) and the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) are working to create a Blueprint advisory work group. As part of this initiative, implementation coordinators from Maryland school systems will collaborate to discuss the structure and responsibilities of the position, as well as share best practices and implementation strategies.

