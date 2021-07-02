PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 2, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, invites citizens to provide input on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update at a virtual and in-person hybrid workshop on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Citizens can attend the workshop virtually or in-person by registering online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter. The in-person workshop will be held at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department located at 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk.

Planning & Zoning staff will share results from the Dunkirk Master Plan and Zoning Update Survey, and attendees will discuss topics of interest identified in the survey. Registration closes at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, or when capacity is reached. It may take up to one business day to receive confirmation.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the workshop will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website by clicking on the Calvert County Planning Commission tab online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

The workshop will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD. For more information about the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter, email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

