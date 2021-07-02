WASHINGTON, DC– Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) announced the names of 12 Fifth District students appointed to the United States Service Academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service academies require a nomination from an authorized nominating source.

Congressman Hoyer also announced two student recipients of the ROTC scholarship today. The scholarship allows Members of Congress to nominate up to five candidates who were not offered an appointment to a military service academy.

“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding Fifth District students for their appointments and scholarships, and am honored to nominate them,”said Congressman Hoyer.“Each one of them will bring exceptional talent, perspective, and dedication to the Service Academies. I join in thanking them for their service to their nation and wish them the best of luck in their future military careers.”

The following Fifth District students received appointments:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Shawna Ganley, Calvert County

Leondre Ingram, Prince George’s County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Danielle Sullivan, Charles County

U.S. Military Academy (West Point )

Andrew Kraske, Prince George’s County

Jeremiah Malbon, Prince George’s County

Kouassi Pone, Calvert County

U.S. Naval Academy

Joshua Doughty, Charles County

Kara Hunt, Anne Arundel County

Thomas Joseph, Anne Arundel County

Ryan Lowe, St. Mary’s County

Joseph Lusby, Calvert County

Joseph Oster, Calvert County

Army ROTC Congressional Scholarship

Shawn Bell, Prince George’s County

Alexander Raymond, Charles County

Like this: Like Loading...