PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 1, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Public Works will be closing a section of Ward Road in Dunkirk, beginning on or about Tuesday, July 6, 2021, for the construction of a new roundabout and roadway improvements at the entrance to Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park. Construction is expected to continue through Sept. 30, 2021, weather permitting.

During construction, Ward Road will be closed to all traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use MD 2/4 and Brickhouse Road. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

