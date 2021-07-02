Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is holding a Summer Virtual Learning Launch for children ages 4 and 5 who are Charles County residents.

The launch will provide enriching experiences that promote school readiness and will include language and literacy, mathematics, social foundations, and gross and fine motor skills.

Each group meets for four weeks, and a caregiver will need to participate in each virtual meeting with the child. Families are asked to join only one group — the one that meets on Tuesdays or on Thursdays.

Group A will meet from 9:20 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays — July 6, 13, 20 and 27. To register for this group, click here.

Group B will meet from 9:20 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays — July 8, 15, 22 and 29. To register for this group, click here .

The virtual meetings will be held on the Cisco WebEX platform with a link emailed to all registered participants. Registered participants will also be sent information about picking up a bag of materials for the group, which includes books that will be read each week.

