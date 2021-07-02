Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, Jr., 25, who was shot and killed on June 20 in the parking lot of a firehouse banquet hall at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD.

Inabinett was in the back parking lot when two suspects approached and fired multiple shots at him. Inabinett was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A tip to Charles County Crime Solvers, in addition to other leads, led to the identification of the suspects. Detectives subsequently obtained arrest warrants for Ryan Lamont Bell, 34, of Waldorf, and Jahad Karim Frierson, 23, of Waldorf. Bell was located and arrested on June 22. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Frierson was located and arrested on June 29. Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges.

Ryan Lamont Bell, 34, of Waldorf

Jahad Karim Frierson, 23, of Waldorf

They are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The victim and suspects were known to each other. Anyone with additional information should call Det. Weaver at 301-609-6571.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is continuing.

