Located underground and out of our daily view, is a complex network of pipes and wires providing critical services such as electricity, natural gas, communications, water, sewage, and other utilities. Unsafe digging can damage this critical infrastructure. MetCom reminds everyone that if you plan to dig anywhere, large construction jobs or home projects, smart digging means calling 811 before each job.

To assist in these important location services, the Metropolitan Commission is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pro Comm Engineering & Locating Services beginning July 1, 2021. Pro Comm will be performing all Miss Utility location services for existing water & sewer facilities on MetCom’s behalf. This contractor is a duly authorized agent representing the Commission in this capacity and has been provided official MetCom-issued identification. If you see Pro Comm within your neighborhood, please be advised that they are working hard to help protect the public water and sewer infrastructure from unintentional damage.

Calling 811 prior to digging is the first step in helping contractors and homeowners to dig safely and avoid damaging critical utilities. Striking one of these utilities while digging can cause injury to you and those around you, disrupt services to entire neighborhoods, and potentially result in fines and repair costs as defined in Maryland’s Miss Utility law. So remember, make the call, provide your plans, allow for marking to take place before digging, and know the location marks.

To see additional information regarding the Miss Utility program, please visit our website at Utility Locating. If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact MetCom’s Engineering Department at 301.737.7400, extension 301.

Remember, dig safe and dig smart, call 811 before you dig!

Like this: Like Loading...