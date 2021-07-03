LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 30, 2021.

The Board appointed Ms. Karen Breslauer as Acting Coordinator of Fiscal Services, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Breslauer holds a Master’s Degree from Western Governor’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as a Benefits Accountant in the Department of Fiscal Services.

Ms. Amanda Kellam has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School. Ms. Kellam holds a Master’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Ms. Kellam currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Mechanicsville Elementary School.

Ms. Angela Rohrer has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Evergreen Elementary School. Ms. Rohrer holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin. Ms. Rohrer currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Leonardtown Elementary School.

Mr. Robert Springer has been appointed as Food and Nutrition Services Coordinator, in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Mr. Springer holds a Master’s and a Bachelor’s Degree from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Mr. Springer currently serves as a Supervisor of Accounting in the Department of Fiscal Services.

Ms. Breslauer’s appointment is effective July 1, 2021.

Ms. Kellam’s, Ms. Rohrer’s, and Mr. Springer’s appointments will become effective August 2, 2021.

