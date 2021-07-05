On July 3, 2021, at 8:34 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 39800 block of Golden Beach Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a mini bike into a guardrail, and the operator of the minibike had sustained incapacitating injuries. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a Motovox 212 minibike operated by Andrew Alexander Lee, age 33 of Mechanicsville, was traveling east on Golden Beach Road when Lee attempted to pass a vehicle by driving onto the shoulder of the road. Lee left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and was ejected from the minibike. Lee was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision that have not provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at (240) 496-6694 or by email at Dale.Reppel@stmarysmd.com .

