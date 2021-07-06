Leonardtown is host to some jazz-era fun in historic Downtown Leonardtown with the Official Kick-off Party for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Weekend Celebration on Friday, July 9, 2021. The evening will be a celebration of jazz music throughout the ’20s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s.

Everyone is invited to come dressed in attire from those periods and there will be a costume contest with cash prizes for the best-dressed individual and couple. While costumes are highly encouraged, they are not required. Complimentary accessories will be available at the Accessories Table in front of Town Cleaners while supplies last.

The festivities begin at 5 PM on Fenwick Street, where the street will be shut down until 8 PM and music, food and more will be available for this fun street party.

There will be a classic antique car show sponsored by the St Mary’s Rod & Classic, the Olde Town Pub’s Wing Wagon will be parked on the street offering delicious wings and light fare, Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar will be offering their expertly crafted coffeehouse menu as well as a fine selection of cocktails featuring locally distilled spirits, and businesses along the street will be open and offering jazz-related activities and promotions. GrooveSpan will be performing live under the awning in front of the North End Gallery and helping to transport the attendees back in time to the golden era of jazz!

From 6 PM – 9 PM, the Fenwick Inn (located at 41685 Fenwick Street), will host a Jazz Era Cocktail Party featuring live music provided by the Chesapeake Orchestra “Swing Combo” and swing dance lessons for singles and couples, courtesy of Raymond Tuazon and his team from the Dance Collective. Charcuterie boxes will be available for purchase (while supplies last) and there will be a cocktail bar featuring the Fenwick Inn’s signature jazz fest cocktail (the Hurricane), beer, and wine. Additional winners will be chosen for best jazz era costumes from the periods noted above with cash prizes once again awarded to the best-dressed individual and couple.

This event is FREE and open to the public, but please note that space is limited at the Fenwick Inn.

The party continues at Antoinette’s Garden in Leonardtown Square (located at22694 Washington St.)at 9 PM for the official Jazz Era After Party. Come in costume and receive 20% off your order. Enjoy jazz in the Garden and sample delicious gourmet coffee and wine. Antoinette’s also offers charcuterie boards and an assortment of tempting desserts – sure to offer a sweet ending to a wonderful evening.

The weekend ends on a high “note” on Sunday when the Town of Leonardtown once again will host various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches, a flapper-style barre class, live music, art shows, and more around town.

Join us for a weekend of jazz, dazzle, and glamor throughout Leonardtown on Friday, July 9th, and Sunday, July 11th! We hope to see you there!

More About This Prestigious Event:

St. Mary’s County Museum Division, The Town of Leonardtown, and Visit St. Mary’s are proud to partner again on the three-day celebration for the 21stAnnual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival. This special event, first held in 2019, was selected to win the prestigious “Maximizing Opportunities Award” from the Maryland State Office of Tourism for successfully taking advantage of an existing event to generate overnight stays to a destination and leveraging partnerships. The three partners are VERY happy to be back in action, working together to bring this exciting three-day weekend celebration back to the community.

For more info about the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival visit: potomacjazzandseafoodfestival.com

For more info about Leonardtown visit: visitleonardtownmd.com

Like this: Like Loading...