The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) encourages Marylanders to show their support for local farms and producers by choosing to buy and enjoy Maryland grown and produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week (July 17 through July 25, 2021).

The statewide promotion kicks off the first week of July with a Buy Local Scavenger Hunt and other fun activities and resources that highlight the abundance of farm-grown and produced products from the land and the water available through Buy Local Week and beyond at Maryland’s farm stands, farmers’ markets, wineries, breweries, distilleries, dairies, creameries as well as many local grocers and restaurants around the state.

Starting July 1st, the BLC Scavenger Hunt directions and rules will be posted on the ‘BLC Contests’ page at buylocalchallenge.com. To be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a BLC Swag Bag featuring local farm products, simply grab your car keys (and your friends and family!), take photos or selfies of five different ‘buy local’ activities, and submit your Scavenger Hunt photos by July 28, 2021.

Looking for more ways to experience Buy Local Week? The Buy Local Challenge website and Facebook page have you covered; find tips and recipes to help you sip and savor local flavors, plus a special online cookery class series ‘In a Cook’s Kitchen’ demonstrates everything you need to know to create delicious meals with locally sourced foods in your home kitchen. Discover fun BLC ‘Take the Pledge’ incentives and competitions to win prizes on the ‘BLC Contests‘ page, and sit back and experience the ‘Follow Me To…’ mini-videos featuring the producers and artisans of ingenious Maryland grown and made foods and products (releasing weekly on Facebook throughout July).

Also, look out for these special BLC promotions – free giveaway lime green BLC shopping bags (limited quantities) appearing at Southern Maryland markets in early July, and Maryland Market Money (MMM) “Buy Local Bonus Bucks” (an extra $5 incentive plus the MMM match) for all customers shopping with Federal Nutrition Benefits during Buy Local Week at participating Maryland Market Money markets across Maryland.

Visit the BLC website at www.buylocalchallenge.com to find the full inventory of Buy Local Challenge highlights, competitions, and prizes, links to statewide farm guides, farmers’ market directories, downloadable BLC pledge certificates, and the BLC Social Media Kit, and visit the Maryland Buy Local Challenge on Facebook and Instagram for the latest Buy Local Week happenings around the state.

TheBuy Local Challenge is a statewide program created by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and is jointly promoted in partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

View Download BLC Scavenger Hunt Directions/Rules HERE

View the Scavenger Hunt Entry Form HERE

View 2021 BLC Contests HERE

Like this: Like Loading...