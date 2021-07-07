The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the July public meetings as scheduled below.
Gilbert “BJ” Bowling Commissioner (District 1)
- “Cobb Island Citizens Association General Membership Meeting & Community Walk”
Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m.
Cobb Island Community Center (13201 Main Ave, Cobb Island)
- “Cobb NeckNCNBroadband Buildout Project Update andEasement Discussion”
Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
Newburg Fire Department (12245 Rock Point Rd, Newburg)
Easements packages will be available
Guests include:
- Board of Commissioners
- ThinkBig Networks, LLC
Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. Commissioner (District 2)
- “Nanjemoy Broadband Buildout Project Update andEasement Discussion”
Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
Nanjemoy Community Center (4375 Port Tobacco Rd, Nanjemoy)
Easements packages will be available
Guests include:
- Board of Commissioners
- ThinkBig Networks, LLC
To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.
For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.