The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the July public meetings as scheduled below.

Gilbert “BJ” Bowling Commissioner (District 1)

“Cobb Island Citizens Association General Membership Meeting & Community Walk”

Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

Cobb Island Community Center (13201 Main Ave, Cobb Island)

“Cobb NeckNCNBroadband Buildout Project Update andEasement Discussion”

Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Newburg Fire Department (12245 Rock Point Rd, Newburg)

Easements packages will be available

Guests include:

Board of Commissioners

ThinkBig Networks, LLC

Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. Commissioner (District 2)

“Nanjemoy Broadband Buildout Project Update andEasement Discussion”

Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Nanjemoy Community Center (4375 Port Tobacco Rd, Nanjemoy)

Easements packages will be available

Guests include:

Board of Commissioners

ThinkBig Networks, LLC

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

Like this: Like Loading...