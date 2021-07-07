LEONARDTOWN, MD – With the temperatures expected to be in the mid to high 90s and heat indexes possibly exceeding 100 degrees, the Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to prepare.

During sweltering and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, the internal temperature will rise. As a result, you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness.

Infants, young children, the elderly and those with preexisting conditions are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness. Learn the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses by visiting http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/heat-illness.shtml.

As a reminder, please check on the elderly and your neighbors.

For more information on St. Mary’s County Government recommended preparations, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/.

