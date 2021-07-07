Leonardtown, MD – There’s something exciting around every corner in Leonardtown, Maryland – a place where you can walk the Wharf, spend the day paddling along the beautiful Breton Bay, sample award-winning wines at the Winery, explore specialty shops and galleries! Now you can ReDiscover all that Leonardtown has to offer in the new Leonardtown Butterfly Trail (opening July 11, 2021)!

This brand-new trail (as well as the kid’s Caterpillar Corner) will mark exciting historic landmarks, beautiful outdoor spaces, hidden works of art, and fun activities throughout this vibrant Southern Maryland Town.

As an Arts & Entertainment District (the only one in Southern Maryland), it’s fitting that the trail will be marked by beautiful butterfly banners and flags created by one of Leonardtown’s talented local artists, Eric Clark Jackson.

Eric created unique works of art through a process called batik. Batik is an Indonesian technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to the cloth. Eric views his work as a contemporary take on traditional wildlife illustration, with much of his subject matter pulled from the land and water of the Chesapeake region.

Come experience Leonardtown as never before – a town filled with art, history, excitement, and adventure! All this and more is waiting for you to ReDiscover in Leonardtown.

Join us for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony commemorating the opening of this wonderful addition to Leonardtown on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1 PM.

Learn more about this exciting new Trail and the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/ButterflyTrail .

To learn more about Southern Maryland, visit: VisitStMarys.com

